In Trostyanets because of mines and streamers left by Russians five children were lost already, - mayor Bova

Leaving the captured cities, the Russian military mass mines. As a result of such actions of the enemy in Trostyanets in Sumy region 5 children have already died.

Yesterday, April 16, a local resident exploded on a stretcher and went for a walk in the woods with a dog. The mayor of Trostyanets Yury Bova told about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to the 24th channel.

The dog ran off the road and touched the streamer. Fortunately, the man survived.

"There are a lot of such cases. We have already killed 5 children from mines and various stretch marks. There are also injured. There are still many such items," Bova said.

He added that the occupiers often mined checkpoints and places where there was equipment.

Currently, there are still many roads in the city that have not been checked, so specialists work seven days a week.