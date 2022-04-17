Enemy tries to assault Mariupol, partially blocks Kharkiv and prepares "referendum" in temporarily occupied Kherson, - General Staff

The Russian army intensified hostilities in the Donetsk and Tavriya areas. A "referendum" is being prepared in the occupied Kherson region.

The enemy did not take active action in the Volyn and Polissya areas.

In the northern direction, there is a possibility that the enemy will use sabotage and reconnaissance groups and launch missile strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation on elements of the military and civilian infrastructure of our state.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to partially block Kharkiv, trying to fire on the positions of units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy intensified hostilities. He continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on the city of Mariupol, including with the use of Tu-22M3 strategic bombers. The occupiers tried to carry out assault operations near the seaport and the Azovstal plant.

"Due to the lack of human resources, the invaders are trying to involve the locals in the temporarily occupied territories. For example, in the city of Izyum, the forced mobilization of men has begun," the General Staff said.

In the Kherson region, the occupiers are preparing for an illegal referendum on the proclamation of the so-called "people's republic". To falsify its results, they want to use personal data of residents of the region, which are collected during the issuance of so-called "humanitarian aid".

"Residents are also spreading information that after the announcement of the results of the pseudo-referendum, their "mobilization" into the armed forces of the Russian Federation will begin," the General Staff added.

In the territory of the Russian Federation, more than 50 cases of desertion of the military which had to be sent to Ukraine are noted.