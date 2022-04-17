Ukraine has fully completed EU accession questionnaire

The questionnaire on accession to the European Union, which the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen handed over during her visit to Kyiv on April 9 to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, has been completed.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As promised by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, when she visited Ukraine on April 9, the Ukrainian side will fill out a questionnaire. A week has passed today. And today I can say that the document is completed from the Ukrainian side," Zhovkva said.

According to him, after receiving the completed questionnaire, the European Commission will prepare a recommendation on Ukraine's compliance with the Copenhagen criteria for EU accession. Ukraine, in turn, expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU membership in June this year.

"We expect the recommendation to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states. A meeting of the European Council will be held in June, where we expect Ukraine to be granted EU candidate status ... Next, we need to start accession talks "And when we hold such talks, we can already talk about Ukraine's full membership in the EU," he said.

"We are talking about an accelerated procedure. We cannot afford 10-15-20 years of such negotiations. Negotiations must be held quickly. Ukraine deserves it, and most EU member states support us in this," Zhovkva added.