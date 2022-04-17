Defenders of Mariupol refused to capitulate from city at request of troops of Russian Federation, - Shmygal

The Ukrainian armed forces in Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops, rejected the occupiers' ultimatum to surrender.

The head of the Ukrainian government Denis Shmygal said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports with reference to the "Priamy" TV channel.

According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to defend the city, the ultimatum issued by the occupiers they rejected. The Prime Minister added that the occupiers were able to capture only one large Ukrainian city.

"Only Kherson is under the control of the Russian armed forces, but all other cities are under the control of Ukraine," the prime minister stressed.

Shmygal added that the residents of Mariupol have no water, no food, no heat, and no electricity. He called on the world community to stop the humanitarian catastrophe that has befallen the besieged city.