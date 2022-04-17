60 occupants, 1 tank, 2 BMPs, 3 artillery systems and 1 helicopter were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OC "East"

In the area of responsibility of Operational and tactical grouping "East", the Russian fascist troops do not abandon attempts to break through our defenses in some areas.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC"East" .

The report notes: "On April 17, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks. Our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 60; tanks - 1; IFVs - 2; MTLBs - 2; artillery systems - 3; APs - 3; helicopters - 1".

