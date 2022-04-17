Response to attempted "ruble" occupation of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions should be sanctions against banking and financial system of Russian Federation - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenski appealed for sanctions against the Russian banking and financial system, as well as an oil embargo.

He stated this in video message, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The response to the attempted ruble occupation of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions should be full coverage of the Russian banking and financial systems with sanctions. After all, they are part of the occupation machine. Of course, the need for an embargo on oil supplies from Russia is growing every day. Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia blatantly using energy to try to destabilize Western society.

Russia's bet on chaos on the fuel markets should not work," the President emphasized.

