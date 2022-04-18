"Her nails were torn out, she resisted. Her hands were burned to bone": new details of torture and rape in Bucha. PHOTO

New facts about the occupiers' atrocities against civilians are being revealed in the cities of the Kyiv region liberated from the temporary Russian occupation. 23-year-old Karina Yershova, who moved with her parents to Bucha from the occupied Donbas, met her horrible death near Kyiv, trying to resist.

The girl was caught on the street, tortured and raped, and eventually shot in the head. The girl's stepfather Andriy Derenko stated that her body was all cut, and most of the nails on her fingers were missing as if she was trying to protect herself, trying to fight back, according to The Daily Mail, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to obozrevatel.com.

Karina was reportedly raped, shot in the back of the head, and thrown into a mass grave in the churchyard.

"She was shot in the head. She is missing almost half of her head," Andriy said.

The girl was buried in Bila Tserkva. The grief-stricken mother tried to open the dead coffin, but she was kept.

"We think it is possible that she was raped. We didn't see the lower part of her body, only the upper part, but what we saw ... we can only imagine what may be on the rest of her body," said the stepfather of the dead girl.

Police told the family that Karina had been tortured and killed. However, some horrible details were not disclosed.

However, it is known that her hands were burned to the bone, leaving the silver rings on her fingers, which she always wore. A tourniquet was also applied to the girl's leg, presumably to stop the bleeding from the gunshot wound.

"I cried everything I had. Now I have no tears," said the girl's mother Elena.

Their family fled Donetsk in 2014, fleeing the Russian occupation. But the Russian army caught up with them in Bucha. They speak Russian but hate Russia.

"We hate them. We are from the Donetsk region, where almost all people speak Russian, but I hate Russians for killing a Russian-speaking girl. Now I am ashamed to speak Russian because I hate the "Russian world". Russian soldiers are not people. They are animals, "Andriy said.