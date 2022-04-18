There will be no humanitarian corridors on April 18, - Vereshchuk

As of today, April 18, the Ukrainian authorities will not open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"Unfortunately, there will be no humanitarian corridors today, April 18," she said.

According to her, long and difficult negotiations took place yesterday about the corridors from Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak, and Enerhodar. They also worked on corridors from the Kherson region (Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Myrolyubivka, Novovoznesenske, Vysokopillya). Of course, negotiations were also held on corridors from the cities of the Luhansk region: Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, and Nyzhne.

"However, in violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian occupiers don't stop blocking and shelling humanitarian routes. Therefore, for security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today. We will make every effort to make the humanitarian corridors work again as soon as possible," Vereshchuk said.

Read more: Occupiers took control of Kreminna. Fighting continues. Enemy fired on civilian car, four people were killed - Haidai (updated)