Occupiers are constantly shelling Kharkiv, residents are urged not to leave shelters throughout day

Residents of Kharkiv are urged not to leave the shelters during April 18. Russian troops are constantly shelling the city.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne. Kharkiv".

"Residents of Kharkiv are urged not to leave the shelters all day on April 18 in the regional Department of Civil Defense - Russian troops continue to continuously fire on the sleeping areas of the city. It is worth staying in shelters all the time, even in the absence of an air alarm, "the statement said.





