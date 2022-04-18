Near Mariupol, in filtration camps, Russian occupiers keep to 27 thousand people, - adviser to mayor Andriushchenko

The invaders near Mariupol keep more than 20,000 people in filtration camps along the Mangush-Nikolskoye-Yalta line.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET

"Deportation and filtration. According to updated data, the occupiers are currently holding at least 20,000 people in filtration camps along the Mangu-Nikolske-Yalta line, preventing the possibility of evacuation due to deliberate delays and delays in the filtration procedure. Also, not 5-7 thousand people are in the filtration camp in the village of Bezymyanoye in preparation for deportation, "Andryushchenko wrote.

