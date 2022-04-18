Occupiers fired on residential area of Kharkiv: one person was killed and 6 were injured
Today, April 18, the Russian occupiers fired on the New Buildings housing estate in Kharkiv. One person was killed and six others were injured.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
"As a result of the shelling of the New Houses area, according to preliminary data, one person was killed and six were injured," said Viktor Zabashta, director of the Center for Emergency Care and Disaster Medicine.
The shells reportedly fell near a humanitarian aid station.