Rockets to Lviv were launched from Caspian region. As of 12.30 7 dead, 11 people were injured, - Kozytsky

As of 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 7 people were killed and 11 were injured in today's missile strikes on Lviv.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

"Four missiles hit Lviv at about 8:30 today. They were air-based cruise missiles. According to preliminary information, they were released from the Caspian region. Three missiles hit a military infrastructure facility. One - on tire fitting. The first object is warehouses that were not used. As a result of hits, there were fires! - he noted.

According to him, the fires at both sites have already been completely extinguished. Divisions of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations clearing rubble.

Kozytskyi clarified that both objects were completely destroyed.

"Unfortunately, there are dead. As of this hour, 7 dead are known. These are the first dead as a result of the hit in Lviv. We also know about 11 victims. Among them - was one child. Three victims are in critical condition. The child has minor injuries. Data on the dead and injured may still change, "- added the head of the region.

He also noted that windows in houses and vehicles around the impact sites were damaged.

"Thank you to our air defense forces! They are making an extraordinary contribution to keeping the sky above our heads," Kozytsky said.

Earlier it was reported about 5 aimed missile strikes on Lviv. Several rockets were fired near railway facilities in Lviv.