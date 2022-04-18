Medvedchuk asked Zelenskyi and Putin to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol. VIDEO

People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk, detained by the Security Service, addressed the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin with a proposal to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported in the SSU.

He noted that they are in a blocked city, without a safe exit through humanitarian corridors.

"Russia's aggression has caused one of the biggest humanitarian catastrophes in Mariupol. The invaders bombed the civilian population, blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid to the city, forcibly deported Ukrainians to Russia and deliberately destroyed the city. At the same time, according to various estimates, about 120,000 civilians remain in the blocked Mariupol, and the city continues to be defended by fighters of the Azov Regiment and the 36th Marine Brigade, the SSU said.

We will remind that SSU detained Medvedchuk on April 12. Later, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov told the details of a special operation to detain the fugitive people's deputy. He said that the Russian FSB tried to take him first to Transnistria and then to Moscow. The Security Service of Ukraine detained Medvedchuk on the way out of the Kyiv region.

Read more: Medvedchuk was arrested without bail