In order not to mobilize in occupied territories, it is necessary either to leave or to hide, - Haidai

The occupiers are carrying out forced mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It can be avoided only by leaving or hiding.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai told about it on air on "Radio Svoboda", Censor.NET informs.

"We see that men are being caught, thrown to the front at once, to fight against Ukraine. They are not prepared, do not own weapons at all, and do not know how to use them. There is no protection as such. They are thrown like cannon fodder right into the throat it's just hell, 'said Gaidai.

"The only way to save yourself is to either leave, even try to go somewhere through Belarus, or hide. There is no other option," he added.

It will be recalled that on April 7, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova announced that forced mobilization into the aggressor country's armed forces was beginning in cities that were fully or partially captured by the Russian military.

On April 12, she stated that in the Luhansk region, men are simply caught on the streets, and men are taken from their jobs to be forcibly sent to military enlistment offices. Denisova stressed that the forced mobilization in the territories occupied by Russia is a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

On April 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that forced mobilization was underway in the occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In Horlivka, tours of private and apartment blocks are conducted.

According to the headquarters, the Russian command set a task to mobilize 60-70 thousand people in the so-called "DNR", but these figures were met by only 20 percent.