Commander of Marines Volyna asks Pope to save people of Mariupol

The commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, Major Serhii Volyna, wrote a letter to Pope Francis to help save the people of Mariupol.

Volyna's letter to the pontiff was published by "Ukrainska Pravda", as informed by Censor.NEТ.

Here is the text of his letter in full.

"Your Holiness, Pope Francis!

I am not a Catholic, I am an Orthodox. I believe in God and I know that light always overcomes darkness. I have not seen your appeals to the world and I have not read all your last statements, I have been fighting for more than 50 days in complete encirclement and all I have (at this time) is a fierce battle for every meter surrounded by the enemy. cities.

I am a warrior. I am an officer who took an oath of allegiance to his country. And I'm ready to fight to the end. Despite the overwhelming force of the enemy, despite the inhumane conditions on the battlefield, constant artillery and rocket fire, lack of water, food, and medicine.

You have probably seen a lot in your life. But I am sure that we have never seen what is happening in Mariupol. Because that's what hell on earth looks like.

I have little time to describe all the horrors I see here every day. At the factory, women with children and babies live in bunkers. In hunger and cold. Every day under the sight of enemy aircraft. The wounded die every day because there is no medicine, no water, no food.

I turn to you for help. Because the time has come when prayers are not the only ones. Help save them. After the bombing of the drama theater, no one had faith in the Russian occupiers. Bring the truth to the world, evacuate people, and save their lives from the hands of Satan, who wants to burn all living things. "

