Battles for Kreminna in Luhansk region lasted for three days - Dunets

The fighting for the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, which was captured on April 18, lasted three days, and Russia used a large number of armored vehicles to attack the city.

This was reported by Donbas.Reality by the head of Kreminna Military Administration Oleksandr Dunets, as informed by Censor.NET.

According to him, fighting continues on the outskirts.

"Completely enthusiastic. There are only a few units holding the border to ensure the regrouping of troops. Their forces were significant: so to speak, one of the units, which is no more than a platoon, went to 43 armored objects: tanks, armored personnel carriers, MTLB destroyed, but not all. The attacks lasted for three days. Now there is heavy fighting on the outskirts.

I know that the Russians are shooting down all the cars they see. There is information that a car was shot, and people tried to evacuate.

The information came from a man who was injured. Now no one can help him. He is on the highway near the border of two regions (Luhansk and Donetsk. - Ed.)", said Dunets.