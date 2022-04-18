Number of settlements near Izium in Kharkiv region have been liberated, - Ministry of Defense

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a number of settlements near Izium (Kharkiv region). From this direction the enemy is trying to develop an offensive to the east.

This was announced at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Yes, I can confirm that a number of settlements were liberated by the Ukrainian military as a result of intense hostilities. I can't give more information, but I will note that in the Slobozhansky direction the city of Izium and its vicinities are places of the greatest concentration of the Russian divisions. It is from there that they will try to develop an offensive to the east," he said.

