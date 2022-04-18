Commander of Black Sea Fleet landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" Chirva liquidated

In occupied Sevastopol, the commander of the landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" 197 brigades of landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Captain 3rd Rank Alexander Chirva was buried.

The so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Alexander Grigoryevich was born in Sevastopol. He graduated from the branch of the Naval Academy of Naval Electronics named after O. Popov. In 2015 and 2016 he participated in a special operation in the Syrian Arab Republic," said in the message.

According to him, Chirva died from wounds he received in battle on the mainland of Ukraine. He did not provide other details.

