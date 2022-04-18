Operational information as of 6:00 pm on April 18 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The occupiers are launching a missile and bomb strikes on industrial and civilian infrastructure.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintaining the previously captured territory.

Signs of the beginning of the offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone are recorded. In the Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational districts, the aggressor intensified offensive and assault operations in some areas.

In order to strengthen the offensive capabilities, the invaders continue to form additional units in the Rostov region and in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It is planned to use them to support the fighting of the main forces in the second echelon, protection of office buildings, and important infrastructure in the occupied territories. According to available information, the approximate date of formation is April 24 this year.

Provocative actions and the use of enemy aircraft by the enemy in the border areas of the Russian Federation with Ukraine are not ruled out, including strikes on civilian targets.

No significant changes in the activities of enemy troops were noted in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky areas.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy group, which includes separate units of the 6th General Army of the Western Military District, the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets, continues to partially block the city of Kharkiv and destroy residential areas with artillery fire.

In the Izyum direction, the aggressor operates in separate units of the 1st Panzer Army, the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District, the 35th and 68th All-Military Armies of the Eastern Military District and the Airborne Forces. Attempts to advance in the Izyum-Slovyansk and Izyum-Barvinkove directions are expected to continue.

In the area close to the state border with Ukraine, in the Belgorod region, there is the deployment of helipads.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the occupying forces continue to focus their efforts on capturing the settlements of Lyman, Kreminna, Popasna and Rubizhne, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

The enemy intensified offensive operations in the Severodonetsk, Popasna, Kurakhiv, and Zaporizhia areas.

To increase efforts, the enemy continues to concentrate additional tank and artillery units.

The battles for Mariupol continue. The enemy is storming the seaport.

In the South Bug area, some units of the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on maintaining the occupied borders and shelling the positions of the Defense Forces. The enemy does not stop trying to establish full control over the territory of the Kherson region. He is fighting in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka but has no success.

Enemy naval groups in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to isolate the sea coast of our state, as well as to conduct reconnaissance.

The occupiers continue to cynically violate international humanitarian law, block initiatives to evacuate civilians from occupied settlements, refuse to coordinate humanitarian routes, and fire on areas near possible "green corridors."

In the occupied territories, the enemy steals and exports to the Russian Federation equipment, machinery, and products of local enterprises, bypassing agricultural fields.

The defense forces continue to hold certain borders, destroy the enemy and, in some areas, liberate the Ukrainian lands from the invaders.