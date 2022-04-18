Italian Parliament supported arms supplies to Ukraine - Prime Minister Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the Italian Parliament unanimously supported the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the increase of sanctions against Russia.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"The decision to send weapons was taken in Parliament almost unanimously... Sanctions are necessary to weaken the aggressor, but they cannot stop the troops in the short term. For that we need to help the Ukrainians directly, which is what we are doing. Not to do so would be equivalent to telling them: surrender, accept slavery and submission - this is contrary to our European values of solidarity. At the same time, we want to give Ukrainians the opportunity to defend themselves," Draghi told Italian Corriere della Sera.

The Italian Prime Minister called the Ukrainian resistance heroic and noted that "there is no sign that the Ukrainian people will accept the Russian occupation.

At the same time, he noted that the position of all NATO allies is still to avoid direct European involvement in the war.

