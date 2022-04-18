There can be no impunity for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, EU supports work of International Criminal Court on this issue - Borrell

The European Union actively supports the work of the International Criminal Court and measures to ensure Russia's accountability for violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated in a statement by the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, on the recent indiscriminate shelling of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfаx-Ukraine.

"Ukraine is experiencing the most intense missile attacks by the Russian Federation in recent weeks. The EU condemns the indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by the Russian armed forces... There can be no impunity for war crimes," the statement said.

The head of European diplomacy noted that large Ukrainian cities, in particular Kharkiv, continue to be subjected to indiscriminate attacks, leading to further civilian deaths and infrastructure destruction.

"The EU highly appreciates the strength, courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian aggression and stands in solidarity with them, in particular by supporting the supply of military equipment. Russia must immediately and unconditionally end hostilities and withdraw all forces and military equipment from Ukrainian territory," states Borrell.

