"Destruction, death, explosions": Lukashenko's dictator associate Volfovich threatened Poland, Lithuania and Latvia with war

The so-called " State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus" Alexander Volfovich threatened three EU countries - Poland, Lithuania and Latvia - with "destruction, death and explosions".

According to Censor.NЕТ, he is quoted by Belarussian mass media.

Volfovich claims that these countries seem to be increasing the number of military personnel and weapons, and upgrading the military infrastructure. He also stated about the increase of the number of foreign aviation flights near the borders of Belarus.

"They align their infrastructure with the incomprehensible reason, probably, the resolution, the preparation of aggression. I think ordinary people, Polish, Lithuanian, see what is happening today in Ukraine, what destruction, what tragedy, how ordinary people die in Ukraine" "I hope he will not want that, because it will not happen that they will allow aggression against Belarus and military actions will take place only in Belarus. No, there will be destruction, death, explosions on their territory, too," said an associate of dictator Lukashenko.

