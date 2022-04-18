Occupants shelled Donetsk region, 4 people were killed, 5 wounded - RMA

Four civilians were killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupants in the Donetsk region. Five are wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the dаta of the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On April 18, Russian shelling killed four more civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Torske, 1 in Shandrigalove, and 1 in Rozdolne. Five more were wounded.

In addition, three people wounded in Bakhmut received medical treatment in Luhansk region," the report reads.

It is currently impossible to establish the number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

See more: For days troops of Russian Federation fired at 13 settlements of Donetsk region, two civilians were lost, - National police. PHOTOS