7 occupant attacks were repelled in Donbass. 1 tank, 1 artillery system, 18 units of armored vehicles, an aircraft and 4 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk, the defenders of Ukraine continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of JFO's press service.

The message notes: " During the current day, the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping have successfully repulsed 7 attacks of the enemy. Due to expert actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 tanks, 1 artillery system, 18 armored vehicles, 8 vehicles and one enemy mortar.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy Su-30 fighter jet and four "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

