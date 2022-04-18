Zelensky's speech: We will defend ourselves. We will fight. We will not surrender anything Ukrainian.. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the citizens of Ukraine.

"We will defend ourselves. We will fight. We won't surrender anything Ukrainian, and we don't want anything that doesn't belong to us. I am grateful to all our fighters, all our heroic cities in Donbass, Mariupol, as well as the cities of Kharkiv region, who are standing their ground. Who defend the fate of all Ukraine, holding back the forces of invaders "Rubizhne, Popasna, Zolote, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Kramatorsk and all-all who for all these years and forever - with Ukraine", - said Zelensky.

