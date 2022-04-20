"Only hours to go": Marines ask world to get people out of Mariupol to third state. VIDEO

Serhii Volynsky (Volina), Commander of the 36th Separate Marines Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, called on foreign states to conduct "extraction" from Mariupol - meaning to remove military and civilians to a safe place: there are days or hours to rescue them from the Russians.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in a video address by Serhii Volynsky, which was published on Facebook by journalist Natalia Nagornа.

This is our appeal to the world. It may be our last appeal. We may have days or hours left.

The enemy grouping is exaggerating us dozens of times. They have air supremacy, artillery supremacy, in land groups, equipment and tanks as well.

We are defending at one site, the plant (Azovstal), where the military of the Mariupol garrison and civilians trapped in the war are located.

We appeal to the world leaders (with a request) to help us. We are appealing to apply to us the procedure of "extraction" and withdraw us to the territory of a third state.

Mariupol military garrison - we have over 500 wounded fighters and hundreds of civilians with us, including women and children. We ask for security in the territory of the third state. Thank you."