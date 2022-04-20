Due to armed aggression of Russian Federation 205 children died in Ukraine, 373 were injured - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 578 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation; as of the morning of April 20, the official number of dead children has not changed - 205, the number of wounded has increased - 373.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this states Office of Prosecutor General in Telegram.

These numbers are not final, as work is in progress to establish them in places of active combat operations, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 118, Kyiv region - 108, Kharkiv region - 91, Chernihiv region - 57, Kherson region - 43, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhzhya region - 25, in Kyiv - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

It was reported that on March 15, in the village of Stara Buda, Bucha district, Kyiv region, two children, aged 6 and 8, were wounded as a result of shelling of a family's residential house, and were forcibly transferred to Mozyr (Belarus) on the same day by the Russian military.

On April 18, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling of a residential area in the village of Berestovo, Bahmut district, Donetsk region.

Due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, of which 99 were completely destroyed, noted the Office of Prosecutor General.