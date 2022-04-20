Russian army continues to suffer significant losses of personnel in Ukraine

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 20, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 20.9 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.04 are approximate:

personnel - about 20,900 people were eliminated,

tanks - 815 units,

armoured combat vehicles - 2087 units,

artillery systems - 391 units,

MLRS - 136 units,

air defense means - 67 units,

aircraft - 171 units,

helicopters - 150 units,

automotive equipment - 1504 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

fuel tanks - 76,

UAV operational and tactical level - 165.

Special equipment - 27.

Army tactical missile system launchers - 4.

