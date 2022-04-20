Ukraine did not receive new aircraft from partners! - AFU Air Force Command

Ukraine did not receive new aircraft from partners!

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the public relations service of the AFU Air Force Command.

"Officially! Ukraine did not receive new aircraft from partners! With the assistance of the U.S. government, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received spare parts and components to restore and repair the fleet of aircrafts that are in service with the Air Force, which will help put more equipment into service," the message says.

The day before, the Pentagon stated that Ukraine now has more fighter planes than two weeks ago.

