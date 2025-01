European Council President Charles Michel visited Borodyanka and said that history will not forget the war crimes committed in this city.

As reported by Censor.NET, Michel wrote about it on Twitter on Wednesday.

"In Borodyanka. Like Bucha and many other cities in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that were committed here. There can be no peace without justice," the message reads.

