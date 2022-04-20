Japan has passed bills on sanctions that will close "loopholes" for Russia

At a plenary session on April 20, the House of Councilors of Japan voted in favor of bills to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

As reported by Ukrinform, Censor,NET informs.

As noted, the bill amending the customs law was passed by a majority, and amendments to the currency law were unanimously supported.

Changes in customs legislation allow Japan to deprive Russia of the status of "most favored nation in trade" and increase tariffs on Russian imports.

Amendments to the currency regulation law are intended to prevent the use of cryptocurrencies by those subject to sanctions as loopholes for the transfer of their funds to third parties.