40% Mykolaiv residents left city, - mayor Senkevich

About 40% of the population left Mykolaiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

The mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevich reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Before the war in Mykolaiv there were about 500 thousand inhabitants, our city - half a million. We don't have exact data on number of the people who left, we don't register such data, but on the amount of garbage collection and use of drinking water, 40% of inhabitants has already left the city," Senkevich said.

