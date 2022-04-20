In Berdyansk military of Russian Federation demands from houses of culture carrying out of concerts on May 9, - acting mayor Svidlo

In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, the Russian military comes to the houses of culture and demands concerts on May 9.

This was announced during a meeting in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration by the acting mayor of Berdyansk Oleksander Svidlo, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Representatives of the Russian Federation came to our houses of culture and demanded concerts dedicated to May 9. They illegally appointed their director. And this greatly affects people, they are outraged. Moreover, the occupiers make fake statements and insist on collaborations," said Svidlo.

The regional authorities urge the population not to react to the provocations and propaganda of the occupiers. Regional Military Administration Chairman Oleksandr Starukh asked community leaders to closely monitor the abduction. He reminded that if the phone was taken away, you need to contact the police. The house was destroyed - an application must be submitted to law enforcement agencies and local authorities. It is necessary to record each case, he stressed.