We are looking for ways to stop war between Russia and Ukraine in several areas, - said EU spokesman Stano

The European Union is making every diplomatic effort to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine at the bilateral and multilateral levels, but also takes into account the fact that the fate of the conflict largely depends on the situation on the battlefield.

This was stated in Brussels during a press briefing by EU spokesman Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our efforts also include our call on Russia to stop this illegal aggression. We are working on a multilateral level, and the essence of the situation where decisions can be made on the battlefield is just an illustration of what is happening right now. Because Russia is not showing any signs of serious involvement and willingness to respond to such international calls, in particular from the EU and its member states. So, of course, the situation on the battlefield is important, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending their country and their people. At the same time, there are many other events taking place at the political and diplomatic levels," Stano said.

He reminded that the European Union is looking for ways to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine in several directions. One of them is the continuation of financial, economic, and political support for Ukraine, including assistance in developing the capabilities of its Armed Forces to protect the people and the country from the deadly attacks of the Russian military machine.

Another area is the active political involvement of the EU with international partners, bilaterally or multilaterally, at the UN or at the level of individual bilateral contacts, when the EU or its leaders have contacts with counterparts in third countries.

Watch more: Mariupol today: "City destroyed, bombed, burned and raped by Russian occupiers". VIDEO

Calls on Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine and appropriate measures to convince the Kremlin are another direction of the EU's diplomatic efforts.