Germany promises training and services for Armed Forces

During her visit to Riga, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that in a situation where other countries provide Ukraine with artillery, Germany will be able to provide training and services to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Euro Integration" with reference to Spiegel.

Annalena Burbock called the supply of German armored vehicles to Ukraine in principle possible. According to her, "this is not a taboo", but in the short term, the Bundeswehr is unable to provide this type of equipment.

Burbock also noted that Berlin had decided not to disclose information about all the weapons it had delivered in support of Ukraine: "We delivered anti-tank missiles, Stingers and other things that were never talked about publicly so that these deliveries could take place quickly."

Asked whether Germany would send its Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery system, which some experts say Ukraine needs to counterattack against Russian troops in the Donbas, the minister said Germany would help Ukrainian soldiers train and maintain better artillery systems available to Ukraine. from other allied countries or buy directly.

"If the partners supply artillery that we can no longer supply, we will help with training and maintenance," Burbock said.

According to her, Germany will also provide Ukraine with military assistance in the medium and long term in the fight against Russia. According to Burbock, it is not just an urgent need: "It is also about the next three months, but also about the next three years. And Germany will be able to do more here."