100 Quantix Recon drones donated to Ukraine, - Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

The manufacturer of kamikaze drones "Switchblade" presented Ukraine with one hundred Quantix Recon drones.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

According to the company, 100 Quantix Recon UAVs will be provided independently of other company systems supplied to Ukraine by the US government. The drones donated to our state will be sent during the current week, followed by other deliveries.

The head and executive director of AeroVironment, Wahid Nawabi, introduced the UAV to the Ukrainian ambassador and military attache last week and said: "This donation will provide operators with a tool that can fly unnoticed by the enemy and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to conduct accurate and rapid reconnaissance of remote, inaccessible areas of the battlefield, which is changing dynamically."

According to him, the information obtained by Quantix Recon drones will allow planning operations in such a way as not to endanger the Ukrainian military.

"It is a great honor for AeroVironment to support the people of Ukraine," Nawabi said.