"Promotion from Shoygu: free tour for sightseeing", - Main Intelligence Directorate

The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has issued an order by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu, according to which relatives of the liquidated Russian occupiers will receive compensation for travel to identify the bodies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Shoygu's action for the relatives of the destroyed occupiers: a free tour of the tour," the statement said.

According to the order of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, now the relatives of the servicemen killed in Ukraine have the opportunity to come for identification and back free of charge. This is the new form of incentive for contractors who wish to take part in the war: "Two members of the family (close relatives) of a deceased (deceased) serviceman, summoned for his identification, are issued military transport documents at the military commissariats at their place of residence (stay) to travel from the place of residence to the place of identification of the serviceman and back."

"Obviously, according to the Russian command, this benefit should increase the loyalty of Russians to the war in Ukraine. Especially given the total delay in the promised payments to Russian servicemen and members of their families," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.



