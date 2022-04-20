Foreign Ministry supports initiative to introduce four-day "humanitarian pause" for Easter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the UN Secretary General for the initiative to introduce a four-day "humanitarian pause" from April 21.

According to Censor.NET with reference to press service of the Ministry.

"We fully share the view that the humanitarian pause is necessary for the safe evacuation of thousands of civilians who want to leave dangerous areas of ongoing and possible hostilities, especially from the long-suffering Mariupol. We appreciate the UN's readiness to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid achieving a "silent mode", said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia must stop attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine to protect civilians, including those in vulnerable situations, including women and children, as well as humanitarian personnel and journalists.

"We call on Russia to fully respect international efforts to protect medical and humanitarian personnel, their vehicles and equipment, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities. Russia must also ensure safe and unhindered access to the population in the temporarily occupied territories of humanitarian personnel, their vehicles and equipment ", added the Ministry.

"We emphasize that the Russian military blockades of Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, further aggravate the already critical humanitarian situation for the civilian population and hinder evacuation efforts. Russia must end these blockades immediately. Fulfilling these conditions will ensure voluntary, safe and unimpeded passage who are fleeing from aggression and violence," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry confirmed its agreement on the proposals for a humanitarian truce.

