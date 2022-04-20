Operational information as of 6:00 pm on April 20 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The enemy is trying to continue the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy intensified the use of operational and tactical aircraft and air reconnaissance. Inflicts systematic air strikes on military and civilian targets, including long-range aircraft.

The enemy did not take active action in the Volyn and Polissya directions. The probability of missile strikes by units of the Air Force of the Russian Federation on military and civilian infrastructure in our country using the airfield network and the airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the northern direction, no signs of formation of an offensive group by the enemy were found. The protection of the joint part of the border with Ukraine is carried out by enemy units in an enhanced mode.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers are strengthening groups of army aircraft near the State Border of Ukraine. In the territory of the Belgorod region, the equipment of helicopter landing sites has been completed, where more than 90 attack and multi-purpose helicopters are concentrated.

The enemy continues to partially blockade Kharkiv, trying to carry out fire damage to units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

The enemy regrouped troops in the Izium direction. In the area of the settlement Dibrovne the enemy carried out offensive actions, has partial success. In the area of the settlement of Stara Hnylytsia the offensive was unsuccessful, as a result of the fire damage the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In addition, the attempt to take control of the village of Dovhenke was unsuccessful. The enemy retreated with losses. As a feature, the actions of the enemy in this direction in the military uniform of the Ukrainian model are noted.

Units of the occupiers continue to replenish stocks of logistics from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Additional units of the occupiers are being transferred. Thus, at the Kupyansk-Sortuvalny railway station, the unloading of the echelon with weapons and military equipment and the movement of artillery units were recorded.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is reconnoitering the routes of advance and preparing for further offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Lyman and the exit to Slovyansk from the northeast.

The enemy continues to increase the number of troops in this direction. Units from the 90th Panzer Division, the 41st General Army and the 232nd Jet Artillery Brigade of the Central Military District were relocated from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The battalion tactical group from the 150th Motorized Rifle Division lost its combat capability and was withdrawn to the recovery area.

The enemy tried to gain a foothold in the western and northwestern parts of Rubizhne. Failed. He carried out assault operations in the direction of Novotoshkivske, but was unsuccessful.

The Russian occupiers are carrying out assault operations in the area of the village of Popasna.

Air strikes continue on the infrastructure of the city of Mariupol, the enemy is carrying out assault operations near the seaport and the Azovstal plant.

In the Zaporozhye direction, with the support of artillery fire, the enemy resumed the offensive in the direction of the village of Temyrivka.

In the South Bug direction, enemy artillery units fired on the positions of our units. In addition, enemy military and tactical aircraft fired on individual targets.

The enemy tried to continue the assault in the direction of the village of Oleksandrovka, but was unsuccessful.

There are no signs of preparation of armed groups of the so-called "Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic" to take part in the armed aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, the involvement of law enforcement agencies of this unrecognized state entity in conducting subversive and terrorist activities on the territory of our State is not ruled out.

