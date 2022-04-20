Russian occupiers keep under siege about 120 thousand inhabitants of Mariupol, - Zelensky

Russian occupation forces are besieging about 120,000 residents of Mariupol.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports.

"They are continuing rocket fire throughout our country. According to our data, about 120,000 people are under siege in Mariupol alone. The crimes taking place there are much worse than in Borodyanka.

I am convinced that by joint efforts we will be able to bring all the perpetrators to justice. That's right, I promise you, we will find everyone, "the head of state stressed.

