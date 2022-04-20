Germany will abandon Russian oil by end of year - Burbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock has said that Berlin will abandon Russian oil by the end of this year. Then, within the framework of the EU road map, there will be a refusal of gas from the Russian Federation.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

"Germany also completely refuses to import Russian energy resources," the agency quoted Burbock as saying.

According to her, Germany's renunciation of Russian oil will take place in two stages. It is planned to halve imports of "black gold" from Russia by the summer, and to zero by the end of the year.

"Then, within the framework of a common European roadmap, there will be (rejection of Russian - ed.) gas," she added.

