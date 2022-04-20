Russia says it has tested "Sarmat" intercontinental ballistic missile: Putin says there are "no analogues" and urges not to threaten Russia. VIDEO

At the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian occupiers committed a test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The new complex has high tactical and technical characteristics and can overcome all modern means of missile defense.

This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our Armed Forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and make those who are trying to threaten our country in the heat of mad, aggressive rhetoric think.", - said the president of the aggressor country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the missile has unique characteristics that can be guaranteed to overcome any missile defense system.

