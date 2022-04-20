Near Izyum enemy suffers considerable losses, - Synehubiv

Near Izyum, Kharkiv region, the enemy is testing the positions of the Armed Forces for strength and is constantly suffering significant losses - both manpower and equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv told about it in a comment to Suspilne.

"It's hot in the Izyum region. There are fights there. The enemy is constantly trying to test our defensive positions. Our fighters are holding them. The enemy suffers significant losses there, including aviation. Among the manpower are large losses and large losses of armored vehicles, "said Synehubiv.

On the situation in the regional center, the head of the regional military administration said that at about 3 a.m. there were shellings on civilian infrastructure. There were no shellings in the morning.

"We are currently waiting, preparing. We understand that they (enemies - ed.) didn't go anywhere. Maybe the weather is playing into our hands somewhere. We are ready. We urge people not to be on the streets now, but our Armed Forces are working," Synehubiv said.

