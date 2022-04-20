We are ready for various formats of exchange of our people in Mariupol for military of Russian Federation, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine is ready for various formats of exchange of its civilians and military from Mariupol for Russian servicemen.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"We are ready for various formats of exchange of our people (in Mariupol. - Ed.) for Russian people, Russian soldiers, whom they left. And the corpses were left, and the wounded people were thrown away. Therefore, we are ready for our people, both military and civilian, for any format of exchange," he said.

According to Zelenskyi, he is ready for a dialogue relatively the end of the war with the Russian president.

Read more: 5th prisoner exchange took place. 60 soldiers and 16 civilians are returning home, - Vereshchuk