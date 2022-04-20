Russia has to pay for what it has done in Borodyanka and other cities in Ukraine, - Michel

Russia has to pay for what it has done in Borodyanka and many other towns and villages in Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, said European Council President Charles Michel.

"This morning I was in Borodyanka to see for myself what the situation is. I met people. There are no words to explain how I feel not as President of the European Council, but as a father, as a person. These are atrocities, these are war crimes, they must and will be punished. They will have to pay for what they have done in many other cities and places in Ukraine," Michel told a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv on Wednesday.

