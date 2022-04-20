Humanitarian corridor from Mariupol didn't work today, - Vereshchuk

The humanitarian corridor from Mariupol didn't work as planned today, the Russian occupiers failed to ensure a proper ceasefire and timely transportation of people.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET

"Unfortunately, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol didn't work as planned today. Due to the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire. Also, due to the inherent disorganization and negligence, the occupiers were unable to ensure the timely transportation of people to the place where dozens of our buses and ambulances were waiting, "Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook.

The Minister noted that "our efforts in the Mariupol direction" will be resumed tomorrow morning.

"I appeal to our people in Mariupol: we will fight for each of you!" Vereshchuk stressed.

Read more: Mayor Boychenko called on Mariupol residents to evacuate