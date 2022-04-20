9 attacks of enemy were repulsed in Donbas - staff of Joint Forces Operation

In the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, Ukrainian defenders continue to defend our land.

As reported by Censor.NET

The report states: "During the current day, the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 9 enemy attacks. Thanks to skillful actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed one anti-aircraft missile system, one tank, one artillery system, 10 armored units, 2 special engineering units, 2 units of motor vehicles, and an enemy ammunition depot.

Air defense units shot down one cruise missile and 3 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically restrain the aggressor's invasion!"

