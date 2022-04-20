Partners began to better understand needs of Ukraine, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

International partners already understand better what Ukraine needs to protect itself from the Russian occupiers.

The president Volodymyr Zelenskyi reported about it in the video address, informs Censor.NET

"I am very pleased to say with cautious optimism that our partners have become more aware of our needs. Understand what we need. And when we need it. Not in weeks, not months, but immediately. Right now, when Russia is trying to intensify its attacks," he said.

