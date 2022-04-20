Arakhamiya and Podoliak are ready to arrive in Mariupol for talks with Russians on evacuation of civilians and garrison
As reported by Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Telegram.
Arakhamia stressed "Mikhailo Podoliak and I are ready to arrive in Mariupol to hold talks with the Russian side on the evacuation of our military garrison and civilians
Representatives of our delegation maintain constant contact with Ukrainian forces in Mariupol.
Today, in a conversation with the defenders of the city, a proposal was made to hold a negotiation round on the spot to evacuate our military garrison. For our part, we are ready to enter into such talks at any time as soon as we receive confirmation from the Russian side. "
In turn, Mykhailo Podoliak noted: "Yes. Without any conditions. We are ready to hold a special round of talks in Mariupol. One on one. Two on two. To pick up our boys, Azov, military, civilians, children, alive and wounded. Everyone. Because they are their own. Because they are in my heart. Forever. No options. "