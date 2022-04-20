"Prisoners in Popasnaya ordered to be killed", - intelligence intercepted conversations of occupiers. AUDIO
Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received an audio interception of a conversation between the occupiers, which refers to the order to kill all prisoners of war of the Armed Forces in the area of Popasna (Luhansk region).
As reported by Censor.NET with a link to the page Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook.
"This is an outright war crime, a violation of international law, and another clear example that the Russian army is murderers, rapists, and looters and in no way military," the statement said.